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Veja fotos do treino do Santos nesta sexta-feira

Redação foto de perfil

Da Redação em São Paulo, SP

Publicado 17/04/2026 às 14:18

(Foto: Raul Baretta / Santos)
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(Foto: Raul Baretta / Santos)
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(Foto: Raul Baretta / Santos)
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(Foto: Raul Baretta / Santos)
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(Foto: Raul Baretta / Santos)
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(Foto: Raul Baretta / Santos)
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(Foto: Raul Baretta / Santos)
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(Foto: Raul Baretta / Santos)
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