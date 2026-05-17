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Santos x Coritiba: veja fotos do jogo da 16ª rodada do Brasileirão

Victoria Romanelli foto de perfil

Por Victoria Romanelli em São Paulo, SP

Publicado 17/05/2026 às 13:30 • Atualizado 17/05/2026 às 14:38

(Foto: Nelson Almeida/AFP)
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(Foto: JP Pacheco/Coritiba)
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(Foto: JP Pacheco/Coritiba)
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(Foto: JP Pacheco/Coritiba)
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(Foto: JP Pacheco/Coritiba)
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(Foto: Nelson Almeida/AFP)
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(Foto: Nelson Almeida/AFP)
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(Foto: Nelson Almeida/AFP)
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