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Santos é recebido com festa na chegada ao Mato Grosso do Sul; veja fotos

Redação foto de perfil

Da Redação em São Paulo, SP

Publicado 04/05/2026 às 22:51 • Atualizado 05/05/2026 às 00:35

Fotos: Raul Baretta / Santos FC
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Fotos: Raul Baretta / Santos FC
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Fotos: Raul Baretta / Santos FC
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Fotos: Raul Baretta / Santos FC
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Fotos: Raul Baretta / Santos FC
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Fotos: Raul Baretta / Santos FC
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Fotos: Raul Baretta / Santos FC
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Fotos: Raul Baretta / Santos FC
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Fotos: Raul Baretta / Santos FC
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Fotos: Raul Baretta / Santos FC
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