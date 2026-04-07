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Fora de jogo pela Sul-Americana, Neymar trabalha no CT do Santos

Redação foto de perfil

Da Redação em São Paulo, SP

Publicado 06/04/2026 às 23:58 • Atualizado 07/04/2026 às 00:06

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