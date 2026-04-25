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Bahia x Santos: veja fotos da partida pelo Campeonato Brasileiro

Redação foto de perfil

Da Redação em São Paulo, SP

Publicado 25/04/2026 às 19:47

Foto: Letícia Martins/EC Bahia
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Foto: Letícia Martins/EC Bahia
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Foto: Letícia Martins/EC Bahia
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