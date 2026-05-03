Apostas

Veja fotos do confronto entre Real Madrid e Espanyol pelo Espanhol

Redação foto de perfil

Da Redação em São Paulo, SP

Publicado 03/05/2026 às 17:40

Foto por JOSEP LAGO / AFP
1/10

Foto por JOSEP LAGO / AFP
2/10

Foto por JOSEP LAGO / AFP
3/10

Foto por JOSEP LAGO / AFP
4/10

Foto por JOSEP LAGO / AFP
5/10

Foto por JOSEP LAGO / AFP
6/10

Foto por JOSEP LAGO / AFP
7/10

Foto por JOSEP LAGO / AFP
8/10

Foto por JOSEP LAGO / AFP
9/10

Foto por JOSEP LAGO / AFP
10/10

Conteúdo Patrocinado