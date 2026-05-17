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Marquinhos ergue troféu de campeão francês pelo PSG; veja galeria de fotos

Redação foto de perfil

Da Redação em São Paulo, SP

Publicado 17/05/2026 às 17:00

Foto por KENZO TRIBOUILLARD / AFP
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Foto por DIMITAR DILKOFF / AFP
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Foto por KENZO TRIBOUILLARD / AFP
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Foto por DIMITAR DILKOFF / AFP
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