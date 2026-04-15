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Veja fotos do último treino do Palmeiras antes de pegar o Sporting Cristal

Redação foto de perfil

Da Redação em São Paulo, SP

Publicado 15/04/2026 às 14:00

(Foto: Cesar Greco/Palmeiras/by Canon)
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(Foto: Cesar Greco/Palmeiras/by Canon)
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(Foto: Cesar Greco/Palmeiras/by Canon)
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(Foto: Cesar Greco/Palmeiras/by Canon)
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(Foto: Cesar Greco/Palmeiras/by Canon)
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(Foto: Cesar Greco/Palmeiras/by Canon)
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(Foto: Cesar Greco/Palmeiras/by Canon)
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