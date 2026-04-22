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Veja fotos do último treino do Palmeiras antes de enfrentar o Jacuipense

Redação foto de perfil

Da Redação em São Paulo, SP

Publicado 22/04/2026 às 15:09

(Foto: Cesar Greco / Palmeiras)
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(Foto: Cesar Greco / Palmeiras)
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(Foto: Cesar Greco / Palmeiras)
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(Foto: Cesar Greco / Palmeiras)
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(Foto: Cesar Greco / Palmeiras)
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(Foto: Cesar Greco / Palmeiras)
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(Foto: Cesar Greco / Palmeiras)
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(Foto: Cesar Greco / Palmeiras)
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