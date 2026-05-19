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Veja fotos do treino do Palmeiras desta terça-feira antes de enfrentar o Cerro

Victoria Romanelli foto de perfil

Por Victoria Romanelli em São Paulo, SP

Publicado 19/05/2026 às 14:29

(Foto: Cesar Greco/Palmeiras)
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