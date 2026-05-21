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Veja fotos do confronto entre Ferroviária e Palmeiras pelo Paulistão F

Redação foto de perfil

Da Redação em São Paulo, SP

Publicado 21/05/2026 às 20:45

(Foto: Paloma Cassiano/Palmeiras/by Canon)
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(Foto: Paloma Cassiano/Palmeiras/by Canon)
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(Foto: Paloma Cassiano/Palmeiras/by Canon)
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(Foto: Paloma Cassiano/Palmeiras/by Canon)
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(Foto: Divulgação X/@PaulistaoFem)
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(Foto: Divulgação X/@PaulistaoFem)
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(Foto: Divulgação X/@PaulistaoFem)
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(Foto: Paloma Cassiano/Palmeiras/by Canon)
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