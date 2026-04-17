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Veja fotos da reapresentação do Palmeiras nesta sexta-feira

Victoria Romanelli foto de perfil

Por Victoria Romanelli em São Paulo, SP

Publicado 17/04/2026 às 15:27

(Foto: Cesar Greco/Palmeiras)
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