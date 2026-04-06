Veja fotos da reapresentação do Palmeiras desta segunda-feira

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Victoria Romanelli foto de perfil

Por Victoria Romanelli em São Paulo, SP

Publicado 06/04/2026 às 14:40

(Foto: Cesar Greco/Palmeiras)
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