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Veja fotos da partida entre Fluminense e Palmeiras pelo Brasileirão feminino

Redação foto de perfil

Da Redação em São Paulo, SP

Publicado 21/04/2026 às 18:11

FOTO: MARINA GARCIA / FLUMINENSE F.C.
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FOTO: MARINA GARCIA / FLUMINENSE F.C.
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FOTO: MARINA GARCIA / FLUMINENSE F.C.
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FOTO: MARINA GARCIA / FLUMINENSE F.C.
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FOTO: MARINA GARCIA / FLUMINENSE F.C.
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FOTO: MARINA GARCIA / FLUMINENSE F.C.
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