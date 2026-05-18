Apostas

Veja as fotos do treino do Palmeiras desta segunda-feira

Redação foto de perfil

Da Redação em São Paulo, SP

Publicado 18/05/2026 às 19:19

Foto: Cesar Greco/Palmeiras/by Canon
1/14

Foto: Cesar Greco/Palmeiras/by Canon
2/14

Foto: Cesar Greco/Palmeiras/by Canon
3/14

Foto: Cesar Greco/Palmeiras/by Canon
4/14

Foto: Cesar Greco/Palmeiras/by Canon
5/14

Foto: Cesar Greco/Palmeiras/by Canon
6/14

Foto: Cesar Greco/Palmeiras/by Canon
7/14

Foto: Cesar Greco/Palmeiras/by Canon
8/14

Foto: Cesar Greco/Palmeiras/by Canon
9/14

Foto: Cesar Greco/Palmeiras/by Canon
10/14

Foto: Cesar Greco/Palmeiras/by Canon
11/14

Foto: Cesar Greco/Palmeiras/by Canon
12/14

Foto: Cesar Greco/Palmeiras/by Canon
13/14

Foto: Cesar Greco/Palmeiras/by Canon
14/14

Conteúdo Patrocinado