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Palmeiras x Sporting Cristal-PER: veja fotos do jogo da 2ª rodada da Libertadores

Victoria Romanelli foto de perfil

Por Victoria Romanelli em São Paulo, SP

Publicado 16/04/2026 às 20:05 • Atualizado 16/04/2026 às 20:07

(Foto: Miguel Schincariol/AFP)
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