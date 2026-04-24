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Palmeiras x Jacuipense-BA: veja fotos do jogo de ida da 5ª fase da Copa do Brasil

Victoria Romanelli foto de perfil

Por Victoria Romanelli em São Paulo, SP

Publicado 23/04/2026 às 21:06 • Atualizado 23/04/2026 às 21:53

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