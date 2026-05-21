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Melhores momentos: Palmeiras 0 x 1 Cerro Porteño pela Libertadores

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(Foto: Miguel Schincariol/AFP)
Redação foto de perfil

Da Redação em São Paulo, SP

Publicado 21/05/2026 às 00:11 • Atualizado 21/05/2026 às 00:23

Veja os melhores momentos de Palmeiras 0 x 1 Cerro Porteño pela Copa Libertadores 2026.

 

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