Apostas

Melhores momentos: Cerro Porteño 1 x 1 Palmeiras pela Copa Libertadores

Imagem ilustrativa para a matéria
(Foto: Daniel Duarte/AFP)
Redação foto de perfil

Da Redação em São Paulo, SP

Publicado 30/04/2026 às 00:33 • Atualizado 30/04/2026 às 00:51

Melhores momentos de Cerro Porteño 1 x 1 Palmeiras pela Copa Libertadores 2026.

 

Conteúdo Patrocinado