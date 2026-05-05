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Sporting Cristal-PER x Palmeiras: veja fotos do jogo da 4ª rodada da Libertadores

Victoria Romanelli foto de perfil

Por Victoria Romanelli em São Paulo, SP

Publicado 05/05/2026 às 20:23

(Foto: Ernesto Benavides/AFP)
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(Foto: Ernesto Benavides/AFP)
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