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Veja fotos da reapresentação do Palmeiras nesta segunda antes de jogo da Libertadores

Victoria Romanelli foto de perfil

Por Victoria Romanelli em São Paulo, SP

Publicado 27/04/2026 às 14:27

(Foto: Cesar Greco/Palmeiras)
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