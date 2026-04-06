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Confira as fotos de Bahia x Palmeiras pelo Brasileirão

Redação foto de perfil

Da Redação em São Paulo, SP

Publicado 05/04/2026 às 21:09 • Atualizado 05/04/2026 às 22:47

Foto: Rafael Rodrigues/EC Bahia
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Foto: Rafael Rodrigues/EC Bahia
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Foto: Rafael Rodrigues/EC Bahia
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Foto: Rafael Rodrigues/EC Bahia
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Foto: Rafael Rodrigues/EC Bahia
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Foto: Rafael Rodrigues/EC Bahia
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Foto: Cesar Greco/Palmeiras/by Canon
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Foto: Cesar Greco/Palmeiras/by Canon
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Foto: Cesar Greco/Palmeiras/by Canon
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Foto: Cesar Greco/Palmeiras/by Canon
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Foto: Cesar Greco/Palmeiras/by Canon
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Foto: Cesar Greco/Palmeiras/by Canon
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Foto: Cesar Greco/Palmeiras/by Canon
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Foto: Cesar Greco/Palmeiras/by Canon
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Foto: Cesar Greco/Palmeiras/by Canon
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