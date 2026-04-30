Apostas

Cerro Porteño x Palmeiras: veja fotos do jogo da 3ª rodada da Libertadores

Victoria Romanelli foto de perfil

Por Victoria Romanelli em São Paulo, SP

Publicado 29/04/2026 às 22:10 • Atualizado 29/04/2026 às 23:23

(Foto: Daniel Duarte/AFP)
1/15

(Foto: Daniel Duarte/AFP)
2/15

(Foto: Daniel Duarte/AFP)
3/15

(Foto: Daniel Duarte/AFP)
4/15

(Foto: Daniel Duarte/AFP)
5/15

(Foto: Daniel Duarte/AFP)
6/15

(Foto: Daniel Duarte/AFP)
7/15

(Foto: Daniel Duarte/AFP)
8/15

(Foto: Daniel Duarte/AFP)
9/15

(Foto: Daniel Duarte/AFP)
10/15

(Foto: Daniel Duarte/AFP)
11/15

(Foto: Daniel Duarte/AFP)
12/15

(Foto: Daniel Duarte/AFP)
13/15

(Foto: Daniel Duarte/AFP)
14/15

(Foto: Daniel Duarte/AFP)
15/15

Conteúdo Patrocinado