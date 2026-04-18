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Veja galeria de fotos do duelo entre Napoli e Lazio pelo Campeonato Italiano

Redação foto de perfil

Da Redação em São Paulo, SP

Publicado 18/04/2026 às 14:31

Foto: Carlo HERMANN / AFP
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Foto: Carlo HERMANN / AFP
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