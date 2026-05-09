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Sunderland x United: veja fotos do jogo pelo Campeonato Inglês

Redação foto de perfil

Da Redação em São Paulo, SP

Publicado 09/05/2026 às 12:57

Foto: ANDY BUCHANAN / AFP
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