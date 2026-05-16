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Veja galeria de fotos de Chelsea e Manchester City pela final da Copa da Inglaterra

Redação foto de perfil

Da Redação em São Paulo, SP

Publicado 16/05/2026 às 13:45

Foto por ADRIAN DENNIS / AFP
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