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Veja fotos do jogo entre Lyon e Rennes pelo Campeonato Francês

Redação foto de perfil

Da Redação em São Paulo, SP

Publicado 03/05/2026 às 17:40

(Foto por OLIVIER CHASSIGNOLE / AFP)
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(Foto por OLIVIER CHASSIGNOLE / AFP)
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(Foto por OLIVIER CHASSIGNOLE / AFP)
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(Foto por OLIVIER CHASSIGNOLE / AFP)
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(Foto por OLIVIER CHASSIGNOLE / AFP)
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(Foto por OLIVIER CHASSIGNOLE / AFP)
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