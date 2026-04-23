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Veja fotos do jogo entre Athletic e Internacional pela Copa do Brasil

Redação foto de perfil

Da Redação em São Paulo, SP

Publicado 22/04/2026 às 21:47

Foto: Ricardo Duarte / Internacional
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Foto: Ricardo Duarte / Internacional
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Foto: Ricardo Duarte / Internacional
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Foto: Ricardo Duarte / Internacional
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Foto: Ricardo Duarte / Internacional
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Foto: Ricardo Duarte / Internacional
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Foto: Ricardo Duarte / Internacional
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Foto: Léo Piva / Athletic Club
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