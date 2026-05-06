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Veja fotos do duelo entre Brasil de Pelotas e Internacional pela Recopa Gaúcha

Redação foto de perfil

Da Redação em São Paulo, SP

Publicado 06/05/2026 às 20:50

Foto: Ricardo Duarte / SC Internacional
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