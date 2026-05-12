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Veja fotos do treino do Grêmio nesta terça-feira

Redação foto de perfil

Da Redação em São Paulo, SP

Publicado 12/05/2026 às 15:26

FOTO: LUCAS UEBEL/GREMIO FBPA
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