Apostas

Veja as fotos de Confiança x Grêmio pela Copa do Brasil

Redação foto de perfil

Da Redação em São Paulo, SP

Publicado 14/05/2026 às 20:46

FOTO: LUCAS UEBEL/GREMIO FBPA
1/7

FOTO: LUCAS UEBEL/GREMIO FBPA
2/7

FOTO: LUCAS UEBEL/GREMIO FBPA
3/7

FOTO: LUCAS UEBEL/GREMIO FBPA
4/7

FOTO: LUCAS UEBEL/GREMIO FBPA
5/7

FOTO: LUCAS UEBEL/GREMIO FBPA
6/7

FOTO: LUCAS UEBEL/GREMIO FBPA
7/7

Conteúdo Patrocinado