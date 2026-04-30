Apostas

INCRÍVEL! Carlos Vinicius desperdiça três pênaltis em sequência; veja

Imagem ilustrativa para a matéria
Foto: RODRIGO ARANGUA / AFP
Redação foto de perfil

Da Redação em São Paulo, SP

Publicado 30/04/2026 às 00:39 • Atualizado 30/04/2026 às 00:52

INCRÍVEL! Carlos Vinicius desperdiça três pênaltis em sequência; veja

 

Conteúdo Patrocinado