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Veja fotos do duelo entre Fluminense e Rivadavia pela Libertadores

Redação foto de perfil

Da Redação em São Paulo, SP

Publicado 15/04/2026 às 22:37 • Atualizado 15/04/2026 às 22:59

Foto: MAURO PIMENTEL / AFP
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