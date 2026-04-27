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Veja fotos do duelo entre Fluminense e Chapecoense pelo Brasileirão

Redação foto de perfil

Da Redação em São Paulo, SP

Publicado 26/04/2026 às 21:28

Foto: LUCAS MERÇON / FLUMINENSE F.C.
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Foto: LUCAS MERÇON / FLUMINENSE F.C.
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