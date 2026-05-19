Apostas

Veja as fotos de Fluminense x Bolívar pela Libertadores

Redação foto de perfil

Da Redação em São Paulo, SP

Publicado 19/05/2026 às 20:39

Foto por MAURO PIMENTEL / AFP
1/12

Foto por MAURO PIMENTEL / AFP
2/12

Foto por MAURO PIMENTEL / AFP
3/12

Foto por MAURO PIMENTEL / AFP
4/12

Foto por MAURO PIMENTEL / AFP
5/12

Foto por MAURO PIMENTEL / AFP
6/12

Foto por MAURO PIMENTEL / AFP
7/12

Foto por MAURO PIMENTEL / AFP
8/12

Foto por MAURO PIMENTEL / AFP
9/12

Foto por MAURO PIMENTEL / AFP
10/12

Foto por MAURO PIMENTEL / AFP
11/12

Foto por MAURO PIMENTEL / AFP
12/12

Conteúdo Patrocinado