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Confira as fotos de Fluminense x Vitória pelo Campeonato Brasileiro

Redação foto de perfil

Da Redação em São Paulo, SP

Publicado 09/05/2026 às 19:11

FOTO: LUCAS MERÇON / FLUMINENSE F.C.
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FOTO: LUCAS MERÇON / FLUMINENSE F.C.
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FOTO: LUCAS MERÇON / FLUMINENSE F.C.
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FOTO: MARCELO GONÇALVES / FLUMINENSE F.C.
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FOTO: MARCELO GONÇALVES / FLUMINENSE F.C.
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FOTO: MARCELO GONÇALVES / FLUMINENSE F.C.
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FOTO: MARCELO GONÇALVES / FLUMINENSE F.C.
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FOTO: MARCELO GONÇALVES / FLUMINENSE F.C.
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FOTO: MARCELO GONÇALVES / FLUMINENSE F.C.
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FOTO: MARCELO GONÇALVES / FLUMINENSE F.C.
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FOTO: LUCAS MERÇON / FLUMINENSE F.C.
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FOTO: LUCAS MERÇON / FLUMINENSE F.C.
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FOTO: LUCAS MERÇON / FLUMINENSE F.C.
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FOTO: LUCAS MERÇON / FLUMINENSE F.C.
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FOTO: LUCAS MERÇON / FLUMINENSE F.C.
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FOTO: LUCAS MERÇON / FLUMINENSE F.C.
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