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Confira as fotos de Fluminense x Operário-PR pela Copa do Brasil

Redação foto de perfil

Da Redação em São Paulo, SP

Publicado 12/05/2026 às 23:33 • Atualizado 12/05/2026 às 23:44

FOTO: MARCELO GONÇALVES / FLUMINENSE F.C.
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FOTO: LUCAS MERÇON / FLUMINENSE F.C.
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FOTO: MARCELO GONÇALVES / FLUMINENSE F.C.
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