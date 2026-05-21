Apostas

Veja fotos do jogo entre Flamengo e Estudiantes pela Libertadores

Redação foto de perfil

Da Redação em São Paulo, SP

Publicado 20/05/2026 às 23:46

Foto: MAURO PIMENTEL / AFP
1/8

Foto: MAURO PIMENTEL / AFP
2/8

Foto: MAURO PIMENTEL / AFP
3/8

Foto: MAURO PIMENTEL / AFP
4/8

Foto: MAURO PIMENTEL / AFP
5/8

Foto: MAURO PIMENTEL / AFP
6/8

Foto: MAURO PIMENTEL / AFP
7/8

Pedro Flamengo

Foto: MAURO PIMENTEL / AFP
8/8

Conteúdo Patrocinado