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Veja fotos do duelo entre Cusco e Flamengo pela Libertadores

Redação foto de perfil

Da Redação em São Paulo, SP

Publicado 09/04/2026 às 00:19

Foto: DIEGO RAMOS / AFP
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Foto: DIEGO RAMOS / AFP
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Foto: DIEGO RAMOS / AFP
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Foto: Gilvan de Souza/Flamengo
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Foto: DIEGO RAMOS / AFP
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Foto: DIEGO RAMOS / AFP
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Foto: DIEGO RAMOS / AFP
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Foto: DIEGO RAMOS / AFP
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Foto: Gilvan de Souza/Flamengo
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Foto: DIEGO RAMOS / AFP
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