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Melhores momentos: Estudiantes de La Plata 1 x 1 Flamengo pela Copa Libertadores

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Foto: JUAN MABROMATA / AFP
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Da Redação em São Paulo, SP

Publicado 30/04/2026 às 00:27 • Atualizado 30/04/2026 às 00:49

Melhores momentos de Estudiantes de La Plata 1 x 1 Flamengo pela Copa Libertadores 2026.

 

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