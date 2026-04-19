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Confira as fotos de Flamengo x Bahia pelo Brasileirão

Redação foto de perfil

Da Redação em São Paulo, SP

Publicado 19/04/2026 às 20:51 • Atualizado 19/04/2026 às 21:16

Foto:Adriano Fontes/Flamengo
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Fotos: Gilvan de Souza/Flamengo
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Fotos: Gilvan de Souza/Flamengo
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Fotos: Gilvan de Souza/Flamengo
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Fotos: Gilvan de Souza/Flamengo
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Foto:Adriano Fontes/Flamengo
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Foto:Adriano Fontes/Flamengo
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Fotos: Gilvan de Souza/Flamengo
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Gilvan de Souza/Flamengo
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Fotos: Gilvan de Souza/Flamengo
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Fotos: Gilvan de Souza/Flamengo
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Foto: Gilvan de Souza/Flamengo
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Foto: Gilvan de Souza/Flamengo
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Foto: Gilvan de Souza/Flamengo
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