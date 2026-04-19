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Veja fotos do jogo entre Cruzeiro e Grêmio pelo Brasileirão

Redação foto de perfil

Da Redação em São Paulo, SP

Publicado 18/04/2026 às 21:56 • Atualizado 18/04/2026 às 22:37

Foto: Gustavo Aleixo/Cruzeiro
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