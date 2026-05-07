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Veja fotos do duelo entre Universidad Católica e Cruzeiro pela Libertadores

Redação foto de perfil

Da Redação em São Paulo, SP

Publicado 07/05/2026 às 00:22 • Atualizado 07/05/2026 às 00:48

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