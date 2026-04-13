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Veja fotos do duelo entre Cruzeiro e Bragantino pelo Brasileirão

Redação foto de perfil

Da Redação em São Paulo, SP

Publicado 12/04/2026 às 23:12

Foto: Gustavo Aleixo/Cruzeiro
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Foto: Ari Ferreira/Red Bull Bragantino
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Foto: Ari Ferreira/Red Bull Bragantino
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Foto: Gustavo Aleixo/Cruzeiro
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Foto: Gustavo Aleixo/Cruzeiro
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Foto: Gustavo Aleixo/Cruzeiro
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Foto: Gustavo Aleixo/Cruzeiro
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Foto: Gustavo Aleixo/Cruzeiro
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Foto: Gustavo Aleixo/Cruzeiro
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Foto: Gustavo Aleixo/Cruzeiro
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