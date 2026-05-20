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Melhores momentos: Boca Juniors 1 x 1 Cruzeiro pela Libertadores

Imagem ilustrativa para a matéria
Foto por MARCOS BRINDICCI / AFP
Redação foto de perfil

Da Redação em São Paulo, SP

Publicado 20/05/2026 às 00:30

Veja os melhores momentos de Boca Juniors 1 x 1 Cruzeiro Pela Copa Libertadores.

 

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