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Veja galeria de fotos de Cruzeiro x Chapecoense pelo Campeonato Brasileiro

Redação foto de perfil

Da Redação em São Paulo, SP

Publicado 24/05/2026 às 18:14

Foto: Gustavo Aleixo/Cruzeiro
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