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Veja galeria de fotos do primeiro treino de Fernando Diniz à frente do Corinthians

Andre Costa foto de perfil

Por Andre Costa em São Paulo, SP

Publicado 07/04/2026 às 17:43 • Atualizado 07/04/2026 às 17:45

(Foto: Rodrigo Coca/Agência Corinthians)
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(Foto: Rodrigo Coca/Agência Corinthians)
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