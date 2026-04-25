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Veja fotos do último treino do Corinthians antes de enfrentar o Vasco

Victoria Romanelli foto de perfil

Por Victoria Romanelli em São Paulo, SP

Publicado 25/04/2026 às 17:02

(Foto: Rodrigo Coca/Ag. Corinthians)
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