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Veja fotos do último treino do Corinthians antes de enfrentar o Platense

Redação foto de perfil

Da Redação em São Paulo, SP

Publicado 26/05/2026 às 19:26 • Atualizado 26/05/2026 às 19:40

(Foto: Rodrigo Coca / Corinthians)
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(Foto: Rodrigo Coca / Corinthians)
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(Foto: Rodrigo Coca / Corinthians)
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(Foto: Rodrigo Coca / Corinthians)
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(Foto: Rodrigo Coca / Corinthians)
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(Foto: Rodrigo Coca / Corinthians)
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