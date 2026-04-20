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Veja fotos do último treino do Corinthians antes da estreia na Copa do Brasil

Thais Bueno Cirino foto de perfil

Por Thais Bueno Cirino em São Paulo, SP

Publicado 20/04/2026 às 15:55

(Foto: Rodrigo Coca/Agência Corinthians)
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